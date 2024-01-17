Mallory Swanson becomes the highest-paid soccer player in the United States

#Mallory #Swanson #highestpaid #soccer #player #United #States

The North American forward of the Chicago Red Stars, Mallory Swanson, became the highest-paid forward in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) this Tuesday.

As reported by the SeetGeek Stadium franchise, the player signed her signature for the next four years, with the option to extend it one more, meaning she will be at this institution at least until 2028.

The United States National Team soccer player snatches the title of ‘Best Paid’ from the Mexican María Sánchez (Houston Dash), since her contract amounts to two million dollars. While that of the player from the Texan team is 1.5 million dollars.

The scorer born in Colorado landed in the Illinois state organization in 2021 and since that moment she has had 51 games with the Red Stars, of which she started in 47 of them.

Likewise, his records indicate that he has had 18 goals and 10 assists. On the other hand, although she missed the World Cup in 2023, Mallory was already champion in the 2019 World Cup in France and has 32 goals and 27 assists for the USWNT.

In the club’s official statement, words from president Karen Leetzow were released, highlighting the weight of the forward.

“The Red Stars could not be more excited that Mallory Swanson has decided to extend her career with us (…) Mallory exemplifies the courage, focus and resilience of our franchise. She is a leader on and off the field. “I look forward to working with her to make the Red Stars a championship team.”