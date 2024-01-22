Mālmanim 19+5, “University of Tartu” coached by Vētras does not stop the leaders of Lublin – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

The most productive player of the Estonian club today was the Latvian Rinalds Mālmanis, who scored 19 points (7/12 – 2p., 1/4 – 3p., 2/3 – sm) in the 32 minutes and 21 seconds allotted to him on the field, won five rebounds, once successfully passed, made a mistake and intercepted the ball, violated the rules three times, provoked four penalties to the opponents and accumulated a +/- indicator of -3.

Lublin was dominated by American center Barrett Benson, who scored 35 points (14/16 from the field, 7/11 from the field) and grabbed 13 rebounds in 33 minutes.

The Tartu team will compete against the leader of Group A “Juventus” in Utena on Wednesday.

The Lublin club will host the Zwolle team on February 7, while another close follower, the Bristol Flyers, will visit the Svendborg rabbits on Wednesday.

European Northern Basketball League main tournament

VA groupU-Z+/-VB groupU-Z+/-1.Juventus Utena (Lithuania)5-0+871.Voluntari (Romania)5-1+672.Bakken Bears Aarhus (Denmark)4-1+612.Zastal Zielona Góra (Poland)4-1+253.Tartu Ülikool (Estonia)4-2+473.Royal Liege Basket (Belgium)4-1+684.Bristol Flyers (Great Britain)3-3+394.Šiauliai (Lithuania)4-1 +395.Start Lublin (Poland)3-3-15.Newcastle Eagles (Great Britain)2-2+126.Hammers Zwolle (Netherlands)1-3-446.Keila (Estonia)2-4-397.Svendborg Rabbits (Denmark )1-5-1337.Basket Brno (Czech Republic)1-5-588.Spartak Pleven (Bulgaria)1-5-568.Valmiera Glass/ViA (Latvia)0-7-114

