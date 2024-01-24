Malou from MAFS not happy with honeymoon destination: ‘Disappointment is part of life’

#Malou #MAFS #happy #honeymoon #destination #Disappointment #part #life

Malou enthusiastically opens the envelope containing the destination of their honeymoon. When she sees the northern lights and a thick layer of snow on the map, she falls silent. She doesn’t feel ‘warm’ from this icy destination. “Well, you read that then,” she says disappointedly to Sarath. The letter tells the newly married couple that they will travel to Lapland.

Malou is visibly disappointed and falls forward on the bed: “Finnish Lapland, oh really boy…” This reaction does not come as a surprise to Sarath. “I was already afraid of it. Are you okay?” he asks. Although Malou indicates that it is not really possible, she still tries to enjoy breakfast: “Disappointment is part of life every now and then, right?”

Sarath is shocked by Malou’s reaction. “She clearly did not agree with it and she makes that clear. I am a bit more gentle about that,” he says to the cameras of Married at First Sight. In addition, he is also disappointed that Malou does not react more enthusiastically: “This should actually be one of those moments: wow honey, this is where we are going.”

Nevertheless, Malou is eager to discover what can blossom between her and Sarath. “But I would rather have done that on Costa Brava than in Finland, damn it,” she says resolutely.

How will Malou fare in icy Lapland? Married at First Sight see you every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:30 PM on RTL 4.

Also Read:  Judd Apatow calls Oscar committee decision on Barbie classification 'insulting' | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Posted on
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Posted on
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
Posted on
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News