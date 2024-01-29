Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list

#Mammography #study #Nature #medicines #top #list

– It’s very funny. I am most pleased that this shows that the study is well designed and well timed. It has received a lot of attention and may therefore form the basis of a future recommendation on AI in mammography at an international level. I am happy that we have contributed to the development, says Kristina Lång, breast radiologist and cancer researcher at Lund University.

Double review standard

Kristina Lång and her colleagues investigated whether it is possible to replace one of the doctors who reviews mammogram images with an AI. Photo: André de Loisted.

In Sweden, women between the ages of 40 and 74 are regularly offered examinations with mammography to detect breast cancer. It’s called screening.

According to European standards, each x-ray image from the mammography examinations is reviewed today by two radiologists. Double review makes the assessment safe and reduces the risk of a cancer case being missed. In this study, Kristina Lång and her colleagues investigated whether it is possible to replace one of the doctors with an AI.

– The goal was both to reduce the workload for the radiologists and to find more relevant cancer cases early.

Kristina Lång works at Unilab’s mammography unit at Skåne University Hospital. Photo: André de Loisted.

Discovered more cancer cases

100,000 women who participated in mammography screening in southwestern Scania were included in the study. They were drawn into two groups. In one group, the radiographs were reviewed by two radiologists according to the usual standardized process. In the second group, the images were reviewed by a doctor and an AI. But if the AI ​​detected an elevated risk of cancer, the images were also reviewed by a second radiologist. Examining doctors were also supported by AI that marked suspicious findings in the image.

– The results are beyond our expectations. We were able to reduce the work of the radiologists by 44 percent and still detect 20 percent more cancer cases than we can do with standard double review.

The results are beyond our expectations.

The study has received attention across large parts of the world and in several scientific journals. The study is one of the first to examine the importance of AI in healthcare on a large scale. The results show that AI can free up time for radiologists to be able to devote themselves to more complicated tasks close to the patient. But the most important thing is that the study points out that AI in screening can detect more cancer cases in a safe way.

Kristina Lång and David Schmidt at Skåne University Hospital. Photo: André de Loisted.

Kristina Lång is also hopeful that the study will have significance for patients by detecting more serious cancer cases at an earlier stage with the help of AI.

– This research is completely dependent on the support from the Cancer Foundation and those who donate money to cancer research. I am very grateful for that!

Join and support cancer research.

Give a vital gift

More research underway

The research project is now continuing with more analyses, and in 2024 the researchers will follow up what type of cancer cases are found with the help of AI and whether the AI ​​can lead to fewer cases of so-called interval cancers that occur between two screening occasions.

Publikation: Artificial intelligence-supported screen reading versus standard double reading in the Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence trial (MASAI): a clinical safety analysis of a randomised, controlled, non-inferiority, single-blinded, screening accuracy study. Lång K. et al. Lancet Oncol. 2023 Aug;24(8):936-944. doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(23)00298-X. PMID: 37541274.

Publikation: Raising the bar for AI in cancer screening. O´Leary K. Nat Med. 2023 Dec;29(12):2972. doi: 10.1038/s41591-023-02701-0.

Want to see a clay animation about the study? Click here.