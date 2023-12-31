Man (19) injured after stabbing: ‘He was covered in blood’

#Man #injured #stabbing #covered #blood

A man was injured in a stabbing in a house on the Amethistdijk in Roosendaal on Sunday morning. While he was still in bed, he was allegedly stabbed by his neighbor. The neighbor (35) has been arrested as a suspect.

According to the police, the neighbor broke a window and entered the victim’s house. That’s where he stabbed him. The police are still investigating what exactly happened.

“He came to my house for the same money.”

“Around nine o’clock I was startled by police shouting,” says a local resident. “’Hands up,’ I heard. I thought: what’s going on?” he says. At that moment the police were already fully present in the street. According to the local resident, the perpetrator is a confused man: “The police have been to his door quite often and a while ago there was a neighborhood investigation.”

“As far as I know, it is an innocent victim,” said the neighbor. “I find that really shocking, I live very close by, and for the same amount of money he was here in the house.”

“I think the victim was approachable again.”

The stabbing makes a big impression on the local residents: “Everyone was very shocked and we talked about it in the street for a long time. I don’t think it could have been missed, the whole of Roosendaal could hear that helicopter landing,” says the neighbor, affected. “I even understood that a neighbor helped the victim, he was completely covered in blood.”

The victim was ultimately not transported to hospital by the trauma helicopter, but by ambulance. According to the witness, he was then somewhat approachable again.