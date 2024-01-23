Man (64) spotted with 3-year-old child

Photo: Dubova / Shutterstock.com

REMSBEEK – Unrest has arisen in Remsbeek after 64-year-old Koos H. was spotted on the street with a 3-year-old child.

Local residents saw H. walking to the supermarket with the girl on Monday morning. About twenty minutes later the couple walked in the opposite direction, with H. carrying a linen bag with some groceries in his left hand. The child appears to be the man’s granddaughter, various sources have now confirmed.

“He has only lived in this neighborhood for two years,” says a witness who wishes to remain anonymous. “I never noticed anything strange about him. He always greeted you friendly when you met him. He just seemed like a nice man to me, but now I get a completely different impression.”

Another neighbor agrees. “You don’t want to immediately start thinking the worst, but this gives me a very bad feeling. And you know what the worst is? The police do nothing. They only take action if he has actually done something wrong. We have already sunk that low in this country.”

