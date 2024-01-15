Man (80) in a moped died after collision on N285

An 80-year-old man from Made died on Monday afternoon in an accident on Brandestraat (N285) in Hooge Zwaluwe. The man collided with a van with his moped. Emergency services tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene of the accident.

It is not yet clear how the accident could happen. The victim was driving a microcar. That is a car that cannot go faster than 45 kilometers per hour. The N285 has a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. According to the traffic rules, the road is accessible to people with a moped.

The police are investigating what exactly happened. The road is closed.

