Man accepted having murdered his wife and stepdaughter by setting fire to their house in Bogotá – Bogotá

Sandy Madera Arroyo, the man accused of being responsible for causing the death of Olga Lucía Quiñones, 42, and her 10-year-old daughter, admitted having carried out the crime.

Madera would have set fire to the house where the victims lived, in the Los Alpes neighborhood of Ciudad Bolívar. The fire occurred in the early hours of last Saturday, September 30.

The smell of fuel and black smoke alerted neighbors, who worriedly called the authorities to warn of a serious fire in a house in the Altos de La Laguna sector. Olga Lucía Quiñones and her daughter Sofia were screaming for help, as they were trapped in the house and could not open the door.

In the midst of an act of bravery, one of the neighbors decided to take a risk and break a wall to rescue them still alive. He found them in the bathroom of the house and took them out almost unconscious and with serious wounds all over their bodies.

However, the minor died a few hours later due to her vital organs being compromised, while the mother fought for six days in an ICU, until she also finally lost the battle.

The crime would have been committed by the victims’ husband and stepfather

As soon as the fire broke out, there were suspicions about Sandy Madera Arroyo, who was the husband and stepfather of the victims. The Police decided to undertake the search for the suspect after learning that he was still near the crime scene, in the town of Ciudad Bolívar.

“The fire, according to the investigation, was caused by the captured person. The capture of this man and his prosecution for the crime of aggravated femicide, homicide and arson were achieved,” said Colonel Javier Gallego, operational commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, when the man was captured on October 6.

Finally, this Monday, December 18, in the middle of an accusation hearing, the man accepted the charges, which were described by the prosecutor, before the 16th criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit.

“(I am) sorry for all the things that suddenly happened between us, because Olga was a good woman, as Sofía was also a good stepdaughter,” mentioned the man, who was accused of aggravated consummated femicide, consummated aggravated homicide and arson.

Apparently, the man decided to set fire to the house, after having a fight with the victim.

16th Circuit Criminal Court: accused (aggravated femicide and aggravated homicide) Sandy Madera Arroyo, for the death of her ex-partner and her 10-year-old stepdaughter, in the town of Ciudad Bolivar in #Bogota. The accused accepted the charges. #SentenciaCondenatoria on 01/31/2024, 2:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/lIEyIGhdWk — Paloquemao Judicial Complex (@prensapaloq) December 18, 2023

The sentence, after accepting charges, will be known in 2024.

