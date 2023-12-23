Man arrested for stealing Banksy artwork in London

A man has been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of stealing a work of art by Banksy, the BBC reports. The creation, which was painted on a road sign, disappeared within an hour of being posted yesterday.

The theft happened in broad daylight in London and was filmed by bystanders who had also come to see the sign. The man is suspected of theft and vandalism.

Three drones could be seen at the stop sign. The police have now installed another stop sign so that traffic is not disrupted. A local artist has placed a stop sign underneath and recreated Banksy’s art.

The London district of Peckham in South London already reported the theft earlier today. “We’re not just talking about a street sign. It’s a work of art that was put up for the community. It’s street art and it’s for the people,” said Councilor Jasmine Ali.

Recorded: Banksy’s artwork is stolen on the street

The sign disappeared an hour after Banksy confirmed via Instagram that it was his work.

Source: RTL News / ANP

