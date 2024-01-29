Man drinks contaminated homemade juice and dies from Nipah virus infection

#Man #drinks #contaminated #homemade #juice #dies #Nipah #virus #infection

A 35-year-old man died this Saturday (27/1) as a result of an infection caused by the Nipah virus in Bangladesh — the trader is the first person to die from the disease in 2024. Nipah is one of the viruses observed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for having pandemic potential.

The patient became infected after drinking homemade date juice. Another man from a nearby village also died after consuming the same drink, and doctors are investigating whether he was infected with the virus.

Doctors believe that infected bats — the main transmitters of the virus — ate part of the fruit that was used to make the juice. Transmission occurs through contact or ingestion of bodily fluids from contaminated animals.

In an interview with local media, regional health and family planning officer Rubia Parveen stated that the victim was attended to and treated by the health service, but did not survive. She warns about the importance of avoiding the intake of homemade juices and unsanitized fruits to avoid outbreaks.

Known for its lethality, the Nipah virus especially affects the brain and lungsThe Nipah virus

The Nipah virus was first identified in humans in 1999 in Malaysia. Since then, the disease caused by the pathogen has had periodic outbreaks in other South and Southeast Asian countries.

In total, 160 people have died from Nipah in Bangladesh in the last 25 years. In 2023 alone, 10 deaths and 14 infections were recorded, the highest number since 2016.

The disease is known for its high fatality rate. Depending on the conditions of care, 50 to 75% of patients die. The virus causes fever, headache and difficulty breathing, in addition to reaching the brain, expanding the organ and causing hemorrhages.

