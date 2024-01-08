Man films mouse that secretly cleans out his shed every night

#Man #films #mouse #secretly #cleans #shed #night

Holbrook, 75, noticed that items he had left out of place in his shed were mysteriously put back where they belonged the next day.

Night camera

After this happened several times, Holbrook began to wonder what could be going on here. So he placed a night vision camera on his workbench to find out what was going on.

When he saw the images the next day, he couldn’t believe his eyes. The footage showed the mouse collecting clothespins, corks, nuts and bolts and placing them in a container on Holbrook’s workbench.

‘I could not believe it’

After this, Holbrook began experimenting, placing different subjects on the workbench to see if the mouse could lift them and drag them to the tray. The mouse was not deterred and cleaned everything up.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the mouse cleaning up,” Holbrook told the BBC. “He put all kinds of things in the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don’t bother cleaning up anymore now because I know he will take care of it. I leave the stuff out of the box and by morning they put it back in place.”