Man films mouse that secretly cleans out his shed every night

#Man #films #mouse #secretly #cleans #shed #night

Holbrook, 75, noticed that items he had left out of place in his shed were mysteriously put back where they belonged the next day.

Night camera

After this happened several times, Holbrook began to wonder what could be going on here. So he placed a night vision camera on his workbench to find out what was going on.

When he saw the images the next day, he couldn’t believe his eyes. The footage showed the mouse collecting clothespins, corks, nuts and bolts and placing them in a container on Holbrook’s workbench.

‘I could not believe it’

After this, Holbrook began experimenting, placing different subjects on the workbench to see if the mouse could lift them and drag them to the tray. The mouse was not deterred and cleaned everything up.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the mouse cleaning up,” Holbrook told the BBC. “He put all kinds of things in the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don’t bother cleaning up anymore now because I know he will take care of it. I leave the stuff out of the box and by morning they put it back in place.”

Also Read:  Trade Economics in Space Exploration – BisnisUpdate.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
Posted on
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Posted on
‘Many more people with flu’
‘Many more people with flu’
Posted on
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News