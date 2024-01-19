Man found dead in container in Falkenberg | Sweden

It was around 12:30 on Friday that the police were called to the address, which is located a short distance outside Falkenberg.

At the address, a deceased man in his 90s was found in a container.

The place was initially cordoned off and a preliminary investigation into murder, alternatively manslaughter, was started by the police.

After the technicians’ crime scene investigation, it was established that it was most likely a pure accident.

The preliminary investigation is still ongoing, but the police write in their incident report that everything points to it being written off.

The barricades at the site have also been removed.

Relatives have been notified.

