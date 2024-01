#Man #home #Beekbergen #missing #days #veterans #search #Apeldoorn

The police are looking for a missing man. The man lives in a nursing home in Beekbergen. He was last seen here on Friday.

Remco Regterschot 28-01-24, 13:38 Last update: 15:47

