Man from Ilfov, poisoned by mother-in-law with mercury. The police found a gray substance in his and his 18-year-old son’s food

A man from Ilfov and his son arrived urgently at the hospital after his mother-in-law allegedly poisoned them with mercury. The 83-year-old woman allegedly wanted revenge.

Update 13:50 – According to some Antena 3 CNN sources, the doctors’ diagnosis for the man from Ciorogârla would be – ingestion of elemental mercury.

Lab results for the man’s food are awaited.

Original news:

The man alerted the authorities and told the police that, at dinner, he noticed a gray substance (possibly mercury) in a plate and suspects that it was put by his mother-in-law.

“On December 15 this year, around 21:49, the Bragadiru city police were notified by calling 112, by a 48-year-old man, that both he and his 18-year-old son were were intoxicated with a gray substance found in food.

The police arrived at the scene and found that there was an intra-family conflict, and an 83-year-old woman allegedly destroyed an asset in the home.

With regard to the aspects reported by the 48-year-old man, the forensic policemen picked up the gray substance, both from the food and from a plastic package, in order to carry out an expertise and determine its composition”, reports the Department of Public Relations from the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate.

The two men were taken to hospital

Also, the 83-year-old woman was transported to a hospital for medical care, and a temporary protection order was issued against her.

In the case, the investigations are being continued within a criminal file by the policemen of the Bragadiru City Police, in terms of the commission of the crimes of family violence and destruction, the criminal investigation being carried out under the supervision of the case prosecutor, within the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cornetu Court.

