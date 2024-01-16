Man from Roman, handcuffed and fined for clearing snow from the sidewalk VIDEO

#Man #Roman #handcuffed #fined #clearing #snow #sidewalk #VIDEO

A man from Roman was handcuffed and fined 1,800 lei by the Local Police for cleaning the snow from the sidewalk. The Roma man accused of throwing snow on the street now says he will seek justice in court.

A man from Roman was handcuffed by the Local Police and forced into the institution’s car, then fined 1,800 lei for cleaning the snow from the sidewalk, writes the local press.

Monitorul de Neamț shows that the man wanted to help the saleswoman of a shop to clear the snow from the sidewalk, at which point a crew of the Local Police appeared in the area.

The employees of the town hall asked him to identify himself, without much explanation, says Roman TV, and when the man refused, who wanted to know what he was accused of, things quickly degenerated.

Several outraged people gathered around, and on social networks there appeared filmed images of the Romanian being roughed up, handcuffed and then forced into the Local Police car.

Read also

“What training does he have to be able to handcuff a citizen? He is just a guard. I don’t know why the government thieves gave them so much power,” said a witness to the incident.

Later it was found out that the man handcuffed for helping someone clean the snow from the sidewalk was, no more, no less, than the man from Roma declared “Volunteer of the year 2023”, as a member of the “Născută Inger” Association.

What the Roman City Hall says

The spokesperson of the City Hall, Dragoș Toma, stated for Monitorul de Neamț that the man was fined once for throwing snow from the sidewalk onto the street and the second time for refusing to show his ID.

“The police were on patrol in the area of ​​the Mihai Viteazu neighborhood when they found that a person was violating the provisions of the HCL that prohibit throwing cleared snow from the sidewalk onto the roadway. Under these conditions, the National Police was also called (by the handcuffed man – no).

When he was asked to identify himself, the man became recalcitrant (prompted by those around him – no) and then proceeded to handcuff him. In the presence of the National Police, in accordance with the provisions of HCL 72/of 2019, a contraventional sanction was imposed, in the amount of 800 lei (in the conditions where the law provides a fine between 500 and 100 lei), for the act of throwing snow on the roadway. For the refusal of identification, he was fined another 1000 lei, based on art.2/p.31 of Law 61/1991.

If the fine is paid within the legal limit, its amount is halved”, stated Dragoș Toma.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 16-01-2024 21:44