Man in his 40s kidnapped an elementary school student “because of debt”… The child escapes on his own

A kidnapper who kidnapped an elementary school student on his way to school by threatening him with a weapon and tried to extort 200 million won from his parents was caught by the police.

According to Seoul Dobong Police Station on the 20th, Mr. A, a man in his 40s, threatened an elementary school girl who was going to school with a weapon from the elevator of an apartment in Ssangmun-dong, Dobong-gu around 8:40 a.m. the previous day (19th) and dragged her to the rooftop of the apartment. She then tied her female student to the rooftop and at around 9:15 a.m. sent a message to her mother on the female student’s mobile phone saying, “I will not send her child back unless you give me 200 million won,” and took her off the rooftop. It came out.

The female student left alone on the rooftop cut the tape binding her body at around 9:44 a.m., about an hour after being kidnapped, escaped, and asked those around her for help. The female student’s mother, who received the threatening message, immediately reported it to the police, so the female student was able to return to her family unharmed.

Mr. A showed thoroughness by changing into the clothes he had already taken and leaving the rooftop. In areas with closed-circuit (CCTV) cameras, people even covered themselves with umbrellas. However, the police continued to check CCTV footage, tracked his movements, and arrested the suspect around 5:15 pm on the 19th. Mr. A, who lives near the apartment where the crime was committed, was caught at his home.

During the police investigation, Mr. A reportedly stated, “I committed the crime because of debt.” Mr. A, who runs a private business, is known to be hundreds of millions of won in debt due to his poor business. A police official said, “It appears that Mr. A entered the apartment near his home at random and selected the target of the crime.”

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for Mr. A on charges of violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes (kidnapping and luring of children under 13 years of age).

When the kidnapping of an elementary school student occurred in an apartment complex in Seoul, nearby residents complained of anxiety. Heo Soo-kyung (47), a housewife who has been living in Ssangmun-dong for eight years, said, “I can’t believe that the kidnapping was so boldly carried out in the apartment elevator, not even outside the apartment complex. “I have two sons in elementary school, and I think it will be difficult to safely send them out for a while,” she said.

Reporter Choi Won-young [email protected]