Man must pay back 55,000 euros to company after disappearance of 77 laptops

According to the subdistrict court judge in Bergen op Zoom, it is clear that the man is involved in its disappearance or at least liable for the damage suffered by DKG.

The man ordered laptops on behalf of the company a total of eight times, between the end of 2022 and April 2023. During that period, fixed computers were replaced by laptops when a department of the company – which is active in the kitchen industry – moved. The man ordered a total of 101 laptops, of which 77 subsequently disappeared.

Outside the system

The company did not initially realize this because the man, who had been employed by DKG since 2021, ordered so many laptops. He did not register all the orders in the systems. And he did not place the emails with the supplier in the intended shared email inbox.

He himself stated that he did not know this was necessary, but the judge does not believe that because he followed the rules for two orders. The fact that he never reported the missing orders is also not to his advantage, the judge ruled. The man says that he did this, but colleagues state that this is not correct. And the judge believes them.

Not all damage

And so the man must compensate the damage, the judge rules. Remarkably, not the entire damage amount of more than 82,000 euros for all missing electronics. The judge believes that the company could have prevented some of the damage.

In November 2022, the person who had to approve these types of orders became suspicious. During the move he was told that a box of laptops was missing. The colleagues who told him this had the feeling that the man was involved.

The colleague did not intervene yet, because there were not enough concrete indications for this. They were there when an order of iPhone chargers disappeared. The company never ordered original ones, the colleague remembers.

Signals ignored

They were in a safe, which the man could also enter because the key was somewhere he had access to. According to the judge, this should have been reason to pay more attention. That did not happen, which allowed the man to strike a few more times before the company called in an investigation agency that solved the case.

It is unclear what happened to the laptops and chargers. The company could not be reached and the judgment makes no further mention of it.

