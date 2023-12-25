Man-of-basket video: ‘People still come by for a photo’

#Manofbasket #video #People #photo

All kinds of videos were popular on TikTok. For example, among the most viewed videos there is a makeup routine that has been viewed more than 500 million times, but with 100 million views there is also a video of a border collie. The dog manages to gather a gigantic herd of sheep in no time. So real viral videos.

But although the videos have been viewed very often, it does not seem as if they are engraved in people’s memories en masse. This is, for example, the case with the basket video, which is still regularly mentioned in conversations when someone asks if it can be made more concise.

In the video, antique seller Ben Strik is asked to describe an antique basket. That can be shorter, says interviewer Maxim Hartman several times. Ultimately, there is nothing left in terms of description other than the word basket. And that clip went viral.

The video is still alive, the one and only Ben Strik notes from the interview. “People come here with their wheelchairs to have their picture taken with me and the basket,” he tells Editie NL. “The basket has been a hit with everyone for 12 years now.”

Strik, who is now 81, is proud of it. “It is used even in the House of Representatives. For example, by Caroline van der Plas, who had to explain something more and more briefly.” That once again underlines how well-known the video is.

Going viral is unpredictable

What exactly the ingredients are to go viral is a mystery. “The problem is that it is not really measurable and therefore it is difficult to predict,” says Sanne Kruikemeier, professor of digital media and society at Wageningen University. “What we do see is that it often has something random. A completely random video can suddenly blow up and be picked up by people nationwide.”

It has everything to do with algorithms: that determines what you see. Such an algorithm can differ per medium. “With the arrival of TikTok, you can see very clearly that you are presented with content that is in line with what you already like.”

Bubble

For those who think that this will put everyone in a bubble and stay in it: according to Kruikemeier, that is not necessary. “It’s not that black and white. Although we see a lot of algorithmic videos on our own timeline, that bubble is certainly not closed,” she says. “So a video that you wouldn’t normally see can still reach you through the interaction of people around you.”

And something does not always have to go viral online. “A video going viral can also be caused by a chat at the coffee machine with a colleague, because that can cause someone to watch a video again.”

‘I remain the man of the basket’

It could be that you end up back at the basket video this way. For those who are curious where the famous basket is now: simply in Strik’s antique shop, where he still enjoys working together with his daughter. “It’s not for sale anywhere, no one has it and it will remain mine forever,” says the antique seller. “I am and always will be Strik, the man of the basket.”