Man sentenced to death in Japan: started a fire in an animation studio

#Man #sentenced #death #Japan #started #fire #animation #studio
Aa A + A – Reset
Read later
Report an error
The fire that destroyed the Kyoto Animation studio five and a half years ago shocked Japan and the massive animation industry and its fans around the world.
Shinji Aoba, now 45, broke into the studio building on July 18, 2019, poured gasoline on the floor, set it on fire and shouted “Fall dead,” survivors said.
Many of the people who died in the fire were young; among them is a 21-year-old woman.
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$