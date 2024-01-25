Man sentenced to death in Japan: started a fire in an animation studio

#Man #sentenced #death #Japan #started #fire #animation #studio

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The fire that destroyed the Kyoto Animation studio five and a half years ago shocked Japan and the massive animation industry and its fans around the world.

Shinji Aoba, now 45, broke into the studio building on July 18, 2019, poured gasoline on the floor, set it on fire and shouted “Fall dead,” survivors said.

Many of the people who died in the fire were young; among them is a 21-year-old woman.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Decided to prepare karka for the first time in his life: it's been a long time since we've eaten one where the meat falls off the bone and melts in the mouth

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
Posted on
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Posted on
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Posted on
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News