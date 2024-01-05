Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society

#Man #shipwrecked #hours #sea #Zealand #saved #watch #shark #attacked #Society

The castaway remained in the middle of the sea for nearly 23 hours, where he was even almost attacked by a shark that prowled near him. Some fishermen spotted an unusual reflection in the water that helped them identify the subject.

Being stranded at sea could be considered a death sentence given the harsh conditions. However, there may be chances of surviving and being rescued, as happened to a man in New Zealandall thanks to your wristwatch.

The police of the oceanic country reported that the subject, whose name has not been revealed, remained more than 23 hours at sea. The castaway ended up in that place as a result of an accident during a trip.

The man embarked on a solo excursion last Tuesday when he fell from the boat he was sailing on near the Alderman Islandsabout 55 kilometers north of the North IslandThe New Zealand police explained in a statement.

Although he tried to swim to dry land, ocean currents dragged the man out to sea, where he spent the night floating in the middle of the ocean.

During around 23 and a half hours in the water, a shark approached the castaway, although he finally decided to leave, the police indicated in their letter.

Man is rescued from the sea thanks to a watch

Around two in the afternoon on Wednesday, a trio of fishermen who were near Major Island, south of the Alderman, detected an “unusual” reflection in the waterwhich motivated them to investigate its origin and subsequently rescue the victim.

According to local police, the victim had “desperately” tried to catch the attention of the fishermen by reflecting the sun on his wristwatch.

“They undoubtedly saved this man’s life.”the authorities remarked in reference to the trio of fishermen and this rescue classified as “a miracle”. Once back on land, the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

Although the 12-meter boat is still “lost,” the man “still has his watch,” the police humorously emphasized when celebrating the happy ending of the incident. EFE