Man stabbed in a villa in Österåker | Sweden

Published 6 Jan 2024 at 22:37, updated at 23:08

A 35-year-old man has been stabbed in a villa in Österåker.

According to the police, a man in his 40s came to the villa and started arguing.

He has been arrested.

“During the police’s approach, the fight escalates into a commotion and more people call the police,” the police write via their website.

The alarm came just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. Then a man in his 40s appeared at a villa in Svinninge in Österåker and started arguing with people in the house, according to the police.

– They don’t know each other directly, as I understand it. We already initially had information about why there were disagreements. We are working on questioning people about it now, so I shouldn’t say anything about it, says police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl.

Attempted murder

In connection with the fight, a 35-year-old man was stabbed. He has been taken to hospital by ambulance. According to the first reports, he was only superficially injured.

– He stood up after the incident and was awake and talkative. We meet at the hospital and have good hopes of being able to hear him there, says Daniel Wikdahl.

The man in his 40s was still there when the police arrived. He has been arrested.

The police have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder.

– I do not want to rule out that there may be other classifications in the future.

During the on-site investigation, an area near the villa has been cordoned off.

