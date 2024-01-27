Man stunned – family found message at home on holiday morning: ‘I’m sorry, I’m leaving you’

Christmas dinner with his family was John’s last. On Christmas morning, the man found neither his wife nor his children. According to him, there were no signs that his wife was planning to make such a bold decision.

“I found an empty house,” he said.

Jonas and his wife Jolanta lived together for 17 years, had two children, and on Christmas morning he found a laconic message from his beloved on his phone: “I’m sorry, I’m leaving you.”

Woke up alone on Christmas morning

The husband is very sad because the wife wants to create a life separately. A man suspects that his beloved has decided to return to her first husband.

When Jolanta was contacted, she did not even consider looking for a compromise with her ex-lover and was straightforward:

“That’s enough, that’s all.”

The wife claimed that she was often angry with her husband and was tired of such a life. Unable to bear it anymore, she and her children decided to leave for Ireland and start life over there.

“My wife is my best friend,” Jonas testified.

The husband decided: until the next meeting with the family, he will try to drastically change and surprise his wife, hoping that she will decide to comply.

Unexpected family drama – “TV Help”.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE:

Watch the program “TV Pagalba” every weekday at 16:30 on TV3 television.

The article was prepared according to the TV3 TV show “TV Pagalba”.

