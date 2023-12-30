Man trampled by the driver of a BMW and dragged over 10 meters on the sidewalk, under the horrified eyes of witnesses, in Slatina

A particularly serious event happened in Slatina, in the middle of the street, where a man was intentionally run over by the driver of a BMW and dragged several meters on the sidewalk, under the horrified eyes of the witnesses. The victim was brought to Bucharest, with dislocations in the pelvis.

By the Observator editorial team on 30.12.2023, 15:23

According to the local publication Gazeta Nouă, the incident happened on Saturday morning, at the intersection of Ionaşcu Street and Nicolae Titulescu Boulevard in Slatina, amid a traffic conflict. One of the drivers decided to stop the car, get out and stand in front of the other driver’s vehicle. He had no idea what was about to happen.

Attention, images that may have an emotional impact:

Without any hesitation, the driver of the BMW hit the gas pedal and rammed the individual out of the car, continuing to drive even though he knew he was under the wheels. The victim was dragged at least 10 meters on the pavement. Traffic participants immediately jumped to the man’s aid and pulled him out from under the wheels of the BMW.

Several police vehicles and medical teams arrived at the scene of the incident.

