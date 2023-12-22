Man United, Bayern commit to UEFA amid Super League verdict

#Man #United #Bayern #commit #UEFA #Super #League #verdict

Several of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, said on Thursday they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA following the proposal of a new 64-team European club competition by Super League’s backers, A22 Sports.

In a long-awaited decision, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled that UEFA “has been abusing a dominant position” in its prohibition of the Super League, saying its attempts to ban the Super League were illegal.

Hours later, A22 Sports chief executive Bernd Reichart outlined plans for a three-league, 64-club men’s competition and a two-league, 32-club women’s competition — both would replace UEFA’s Champions League and Women’s Champions League.

The proposals have been supported by Real Madrid and Barcelona, but have faced opposition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, as well as the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, players’ union FIFPRO, UEFA, FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA).

“Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s soccer governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League,” United said in a statement.

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.”

Manchester City, winners of the Champions League for the first time last season, echoed their neighbours’ stance.

“Manchester City Football Club confirmed in 2021 that it had formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League,” City said in a statement. “Our position has not changed. We remain committed to that values of European football, and we will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions.”

Bayern also rejected the proposal, saying it “represented an attack” on domestic football in Europe.

“The Bundesliga forms the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues form the foundation of European football clubs,” the club said. “Therefore, it is our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not weaken them. We also support the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA. So once again it’s very clear: the door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed.”

French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who rejected the initial proposal in 2021, reiterated their opposition to the Super League on Thursday.

“Paris Saint-Germain rejects wholly and completely any so-called Super League project, which has been the case since day one and will always remain the case,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

“As a proud European institution, PSG supports the principles of the European Sports Model… and working with all recognised stakeholders of European football – most importantly for the fans and players.”

Chelsea, winners of the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, said: “We firmly believe that, by working with the Premier League, The FA, other European clubs through our strong relationship with the ECA, and with UEFA and FIFA, we can, together, continue to develop the European game for the benefit of everyone.”

Atletico Madrid said the proposal does not garner the support of most clubs in Europe.

“The European football family doesn’t want the European Super League,” Atletico said. “Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain [except Real Madrid and Barcelona] don’t want the Super League. We’re in favour of protecting the European football family, protecting domestic leagues and, through them, qualification for European competitions on the pitch each season.”

Atletico’s LaLiga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona remain the two leading clubs in support of the Super League proposal.

Following their LaLiga win over Alaves on Thursday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said the European Court of Justice ruling would be “very good for football.”

“It’s an important decision for football. Some clubs aren’t so convinced,” he said. “The fact that there’s no monopoly that manages our world I think is positive. We could improve the international calendar, which worries us. Time will tell what’s positive. I’m convinced it will be positive for everyone.”

He added: “Today I haven’t had time to look at the format. But I think this decision will be very good for football.”

