Man who sued Amazon over Rings of Power series must destroy his own work | Movies & Series

19 dec 2023 om 14:09

A man who sued Amazon and the heirs of writer JRR Tolkien in the United States for $250 million has lost the lawsuit. The man claimed that the series The Rings of Power was based on his book.

Demetrious Polychron wrote the book The Fellowship of the King in 2017. The Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power According to Polychron, it was so similar to his story that there would be plagiarism.

But Polychron uses Tolkien’s characters in his story without permission, the judge ruled. Tolkien wrote the famous books of The Lord of the Rings (known in Dutch as The Lord of the Rings), which the Amazon series is based on.

In addition, Polychron’s book was never officially released. According to the judge, it therefore falls under so-called fan fiction.

Destroy all copies of fanfiction

The court ordered that Polychron remove all copies of The Fellowship of the Kingmust be destroyed, physically and digitally. In addition, the author may no longer distribute copies of the work. This also applies to any sequels he would like to make.

The judge also ruled that Polychron must repay more than 130,000 dollars (almost 119,000 euros) in legal costs.

A lawyer for The Tolkien Estate, Tolkien’s estate, called the ruling a “major success”. According to the lawyer, the ruling prevents “unauthorized authors and publishers from making money from the beloved work of JRR Tolkien.”

Image: Matt Grace / Prime Video

