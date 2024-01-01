Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Man #police #custody #collapsed #died #Man #police #custody #collapsed #died #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

Adoor ∙ A man who was taken into custody on the charge of drunken driving collapsed and died at the police station. Sheriff (61) died in Adoor Kannankot. The incident happened at 1.55 pm yesterday. Sheriff was taken into custody by the police from the east side of Adoor Central Junction on the charge of drunken driving. The police said that by the time he was brought to the station, he was collapsing. He was taken to Adoor General Hospital but died.

The hospital authorities said that when Sharif was taken to the hospital, the ECG showed that he had suffered a heart attack. The police informed that the body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College Hospital today. Adoor RDO A. Thulaseedharan Pillai, Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate S.J. The inquest proceedings were completed under the leadership of Arvind. Wife: Pathanapuram Punnala Chachipunna Putthanveetil Hamsat. Children: Rahana and Shahana. Son-in-law: Shamim.

English Summary:

Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died

Also Read:  Jimmy Lai Case｜Citizens braved the cold weather to line up outside the courthouse. Granny Wang shouted slogans in support of the large number of police officers on alert

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day
Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day
Posted on
Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Posted on
Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed
Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed
Posted on
Interest rates will fall again in 2024, the only question is when | Economy
Interest rates will fall again in 2024, the only question is when | Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News