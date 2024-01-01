Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Man #police #custody #collapsed #died #Man #police #custody #collapsed #died #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

Adoor ∙ A man who was taken into custody on the charge of drunken driving collapsed and died at the police station. Sheriff (61) died in Adoor Kannankot. The incident happened at 1.55 pm yesterday. Sheriff was taken into custody by the police from the east side of Adoor Central Junction on the charge of drunken driving. The police said that by the time he was brought to the station, he was collapsing. He was taken to Adoor General Hospital but died.

The hospital authorities said that when Sharif was taken to the hospital, the ECG showed that he had suffered a heart attack. The police informed that the body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College Hospital today. Adoor RDO A. Thulaseedharan Pillai, Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate S.J. The inquest proceedings were completed under the leadership of Arvind. Wife: Pathanapuram Punnala Chachipunna Putthanveetil Hamsat. Children: Rahana and Shahana. Son-in-law: Shamim.

