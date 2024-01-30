Managers in January are overwhelmed with optimism

#Managers #January #overwhelmed #optimism

Managers in all spheres demonstrate optimism in January. Therefore, the general indicator of the business climate increased by 3 points compared to December 2023 (from 19.8% to 22.8%), and growth of the indicator was registered in all observed sectors – industry, construction, retail trade and services. This shows the traditional survey of the National Statistical Institute.

From surveys among managers, it is understood that the reason for these assessments is optimism about the state of enterprises, planned higher prices with continuing problems such as labor shortages and, in some cases, fewer orders compared to October.

Industry. The composite indicator “business climate in industry” increased by 2.6 points (from 20.7% to 23.3%), which is due to the improved assessments and expectations of industrial entrepreneurs about the business condition of enterprises. Their forecasts for production activity in the next three months are also favorable.

In January, the average capacity load was 1.0 points below the level of October 2023 and reached 75.2%, and in view of the expected demand in the coming months, a shortage of capacities is predicted.

The most serious difficulties for the activity remain related to the uncertain economic environment and the shortage of labor force, indicated by 49.2 and 34.1% of the enterprises, respectively.

In terms of industrial sales prices, managers expect a slight increase in the next three months.

Construction. In January, the composite indicator “business climate in construction” increased by 4.6 points (from 22.4% to 27.0%) as a result of the optimistic assessments and expectations of the construction entrepreneurs about the business condition of the enterprises.

Production assurance with orders is maintained compared to three months earlier and is estimated at 6.1 months. At the same time, the managers also expect an increase in new orders in the next six months, which, according to them, will lead to an activation of the activity in the short term.

The uncertain economic environment, material prices and labor shortages continue to be the main factors limiting the development of business in the sector, with a decrease in the negative impact of the first factor being reported in the last month.

According to the latest poll, the share of managers who expect sales prices in construction to rise in the next three months has increased and reached 26.9%.

Retail. The composite indicator “business climate in retail” rose by 2.9 points (from 21.9% to 24.8%), mainly due to improved expectations of retailers about the business condition of enterprises in the next six months. At the same time, however, their forecasts for both sales volume and orders to suppliers over the next three months are deteriorating.

The main obstacle to business activity remains the uncertain economic environment, followed by industry competition, insufficient demand and labor shortages.

Services. In January, the composite indicator “business climate in the service sector” increased by 2.4 points (from 13.4% to 15.8%) as a result of the managers’ optimistic assessments and expectations for the business condition of enterprises. Their opinions regarding the current and expected demand for services are also positive.

The main problems for business development continue to be the uncertain economic environment, competition in the industry and labor shortages.

For sales prices in the service sector, the majority of managers expect their level to remain unchanged over the next three months