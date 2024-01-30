MANARINTSOA EST – Abused baby dies

The Manarintsoa East district where the tragedy occurred yesterday.

A baby was allegedly the victim of abuse in Manarintsoa East. His lifeless body had multiple hematomas.

The death of a 2-year-old girl, which occurred yesterday morning in Manarintsoa East, caused a lot of noise. His story is heartbreaking.

Bruises are noted on his forehead and feet. A slightly deep cut is visible above his right eye.

The enigma remains surrounding the cause of his death. His former guardian posted the sad news on Facebook. According to her words, she was beaten to death by her father-in-law.

Fokontany officials find this statement extrapolated, even false. Their president, contacted by telephone in the evening, stressed: “Only the doctor can talk about it. The baby’s mother is a prostitute. She doesn’t live in our neighborhood. Before, she entrusted the care of her daughter to a woman whom she did not pay regularly. Later, the child fell ill. She couldn’t stand because of her swollen feet. Her mother picked her up. She let her partner take care of her. It’s this man who lives around here,” he explains.

Inconsistent

“I felt sorry for the little girl when she was nine months old. Since then, I had taken care of her. She is now 2 years old. She slept, ate and was well dressed at my house. She had suffered from heart disease. Maybe because her mother didn’t come to see her. Sometimes, she forgets him for three days, a week,” says the baby’s former guardian, during our telephone conversations.

“She took the baby back from me on Thursday. I told him to take care of her. She didn’t have all those bruises that day. Then, this morning, around 9 o’clock (editor’s note: yesterday), I learned that she died. I went to the person her mother gave her to. We looked everywhere for his mother. She is inconsistent in her explanations. Sometimes, she swears that her baby fell, sometimes, she asserts that she was tortured by her father-in-law,” reports the same interlocutor.

The police launched an investigation. The baby did not have a birth certificate, just like his mother who did not have a national identity card. His father is said to be a Comorian. “The latter loved her, but left her with his mother when he had to return to his country,” concludes the guardian.

Embroidery Leonard