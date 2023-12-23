Manchester City became the Club World Cup champion: They completed 2023 with 5 trophies

#Manchester #City #Club #World #Cup #champion #completed #trophies

WALL – Manchester City became the champion of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup hosted by Saudi Arabia, beating Fluminense 4-0 in the final.

According to Anadolu Agency, in the final of the tournament, England’s representative Manchester City and Brazil’s Fluminense team met at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the capital Jeddah.

Manchester City took the lead 1-0 with the goal of Argentinian star Julian Alvarez in the 40th second of the game. Manchester City closed the first half ahead 2-0 with Nino’s own goal in the 20th minute.

The English team, which kept the game under control in the second half, increased the difference to three with Phil Foden shaking the net in the 72nd minute. Alvarez, the owner of the first goal, scored once again in the 88th minute and City defeated its opponent 4-0 and reached the cup for the first time in the tournament.

Thus, Manchester City ended 2023 with victories in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

AL-AHLI PLACED THIRD

Egypt’s Al-Ahli team finished the tournament in third place by beating the Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2.

The goals that brought Al-Ahli the victory in the match played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium were Yasser Ibrahim in the 19th minute, Percy Tau in the 25th minute, Yoshio Koizumi (own goal) in the 60th minute and 90+8. Ali Maaloul scored in the minute. Maaloul could not score the penalty in the 75th minute.

For the Japanese team, Jose Kante scored in the 43rd minute and Alexander Scholz scored from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. (SPORTS SERVICE)