Manchester City confirms signing of Argentine Claudio Echeverri until 2028 – Man. City

Manchester City confirmed this Thursday the signing of Argentine Claudio Echeverri from River Plate until June 2028, but the midfielder will only join the English football club in January 2025.

Claudio Echeverri, 18, will remain at River Plate before moving to the Etihad Stadium in January next year and the signing is expected to be worth around 12.5 million pounds (14 million euros).

Echeverri made his debut in June 2023 for River Plate’s main team and has since played six games for the Buenos Aires club, in addition to playing 23 matches for the Argentine under-17 team and training for the main team.

The Argentine midfielder will follow a very similar plan to that of his compatriot Julián Álvarez, who signed with Manchester City in January 2022, but only joined Pep Guardiola’s squad in July of the same year.

Manchester City, coached by Pep Guardiola, has Portuguese internationals Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes in its squad.

By Lusa

Also Read:  National team faces Cape Verde on Thursday -

