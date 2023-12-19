Manchester City goes against Copenhagen and Napoli against Barcelona in the 8th round of the Champions League

#Manchester #City #Copenhagen #Napoli #Barcelona #8th #Champions #League

NYON, Suiza —

Defending champions Manchester City received the least difficult matchup in the Champions League round of 16 and will face Copenhagen, the Danish league champions, who reach that stage of European competition for the first time since 2011.

The draw was made on Monday at UEFA headquarters, with the duel between Napoli and Barcelona being the highlight of the draw.

“There is a lot of time left, but they are the current league champions, like us, and I think they will be tough games,” said Deco, Barça’s sporting director.

Paris Saint-Germain were not as punished as they might have been by finishing second in their group and the French champions will face Real Sociedad, who are playing in their first Champions League season in a decade.

Real Madrid, who are trying to extend their record of 15 European titles, will play against Leipzig, while Inter Milan, last season’s finalist, will face Atlético de Madrid.

“We already played with them in the group stage. “They are a dangerous rival, we lost there,” said Emilio Butragueño, Madrid’s director of institutional relations, about the 3-2 loss to Leipzig last season. “Now they are in a very good moment. Without a doubt, they will be two very difficult games. “They are dangerous, they are a great team, it is not going to be easy at all, we will have to play at a high level to qualify.”

Porto against Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven against Borussia Dortmund and Lazio against Bayern Munich complete the table.

In the round of 16 stage, teams cannot face an opponent from their own country or one they have already faced in the group stage. There is no country protection other than that.

The round of round of 16 matches will be played from February 13 and 14.