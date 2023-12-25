Manchester City prepares a million-dollar offer to hire Diablito Echeverri: the plan that would have a benefit for River Plate

#Manchester #City #prepares #milliondollar #offer #hire #Diablito #Echeverri #plan #benefit #River #Plate

Claudio Echeverri became one of the jewels of Argentine football. Beyond the fact that his appearances at the beginning of the year in the South American Sub 17 with the Argentine national team shirt positioned him as a player to follow for the big clubs in the world, his performances in the World Cup of the category, which ended with The Albiceleste, one step away from reaching the final, captivated many.

In the last few hours, Diablito won his first title with the River Plate shirt after playing as a starter in the definition of the Champions Trophy that ended with the victory of Martín Demichelis’ team against Rosario Central (2-0) in Santiago del Estero. After the victory, the youth generated a revolution with his statements: “I am not going to renew, but I will stay at the club for a year or six months,” was the phrase that he reverberated in the club.

With a contract valid until December 2024, the next few seem to be key hours for the future of the footballer from Resistencia, Chaco. According to the journalist who is a specialist in the world of transfers, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City is in the midst of preparing a million-dollar offer to retain the services of one of the most promising footballers in Argentine football.

“Manchester City has already scheduled one more meeting with River Plate to complete the structure of the agreement with Claudio Echeverri. The Argentine talent born in 2006 will remain on loan at River as part of the agreement,” he indicated about the Los Ciudadanos plan that has Pep Guardiola as its coach.

“Manchester City hopes to reach an agreement soon on the final details,” Romano added. Days before, the transfer market influencer had given news about the intention of the recent Club World Cup winner after beating Fluminense 4-0 in the final of the tournament organized by FIFA. What’s more, he also spoke of two other teams that would have intentions of consulting for Echeverri.

The publication of journalist Fabrizio Romano about the future of Diablito Echeverri

“City continues to press to sign Argentine talent. Chelsea remains excited and interested. There are no changes in Barcelona’s position: they are highly qualified, but it is difficult to negotiate due to problems with the FFP,” he wrote in relation to the London team that also plays in the Premier League and about the search for the culé team, which despite If he wanted to seduce the still 17-year-old footballer, he would not be able to hire him due to the issue of financial fair play that limits his incorporations.

With an exit clause of 25 million euros, which becomes 30,000,000 if the offer occurs in the last 10 days of the transfer market, Manchester City’s idea would be to carry out a similar offer, for the ways, to which they did to retain the services of Julián Álvarez. It must be remembered that the last champion of the Premier League and the Champions League acquired La Araña at the beginning of 2022 and left him on loan for six months. In the middle of the year, in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar, the attacker moved to England.

“Manchester City is moving towards the final stages of the agreement with Claudio Echeverri. He will remain on loan. Package of more than €20 million,” indicated Fabrizio Romano.

In this way, the intention of the English would be to acquire the star forward of the Under 17 team who shone in the classic against Brazil – he was the author of the three goals – and leave him in River for a time until he joins the ranks. that Guardiola directs. Will it happen? We will have to keep an eye on a novel that, it seems, could be defined in the last days of the year or in the first hours of 2024.