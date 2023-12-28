Manchester City struggled but bounced back to beat Everton – Football World – England

#Manchester #City #struggled #bounced #beat #Everton #Football #World #England

Manchester City beat Everton with 3:1 in a match of the 19th round of the Premier League. The goal for the hosts was the work of James Harrison, and for the “citizens” Phil Foden, Julián Alvarez and Bernardo Silva were accurate. Manchester City struggled in the first half but managed to turn it around, missing many chances in front of goal, and Pickford made a couple of remarkable saves to keep his side in the game. With these three points, the “citizens” are already 4th with an asset of 37 points, while Everton remains in 17th place with 16 points on their account.

Already in the 4th minute, Manchester City could have opened the scoring after dangerously invading the penalty area and shooting, but Jordan Pickford managed to deflect a shot from Julián Alvarez, and then a defender blocked Foden’s addition.

Ten minutes later, the “citizens” organized another quick attack, in which Mateus Nunes was brought face to face with the Everton goalkeeper, but the Portuguese’s shot was not good and the guard managed to save, and Alvarez tried another addition, but Pickford shone with a new magnificent intervention. In the 24th minute, Jack Grealish saw the empty space and did not hesitate to shoot, but the English national goalkeeper was again level and reflected.

In the 29th minute, Rhodri was blundered inside his own box and Dwight McNeill found Jack Harrison with a magical pass, the latter finishing with ease from a clear position to make it 1-0 to Everton.

The Caramels had another great chance just five minutes later and a confident Harrison fired a hard left-footed shot but Ederson flashed a one-handed save. At the end of the first half, John Stones suffered an injury after a brilliant tackle of his own and was forced to be substituted.

In the 53rd minute, Phil Foden was given an empty space outside the penalty area and set the ball on his left foot, then fired a powerful shot into the near corner, this time Pickford was helpless and the score was tied at 1:1.

After an hour of football at Goodison Park, Julian Alvarez took a free-kick, but the Everton keeper was again in the right place to clear. In the 64th minute, a Manchester City player got to the ball first and fired a powerful shot that was blocked by Doucoure, but the referee, after a moment’s hesitation, pointed to the penalty spot as the “Caramel” midfielder played with his hand. Behind the ball stood Julian Alvarez, who played in the center of the goal, and Pickford was very close to rebounding with his foot – 2:1 for Manchester City.

In the 75th minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have leveled after picking up a cross in the box and finding space to shoot. He headed it wide of the right post. Ten minutes later, Jordan Pickford was overconfident as he was outside the frame of his own goal and made a poor pass to a team-mate who was instantly dispossessed, and Bernardo Silva finished with a superbly accurate strike from outside the penalty area – 3:1 to Manchester City .

In stoppage time, Phil Foden could have scored again but was unlucky to see his shot bounce off the right-hand post.

Starting lineups:

Everton: 1. Jordan Pickford, 19. Vitaly Mikolenko, 32. Jarrad Branthwaite, 6. James Tarkowski, 2. Nathan Patterson, 8. Amadou Onana, 21. Andre Gomes, 7. Dwight McNeil, 11. Jack Harrison, 37. James Garner, 14. Beto

Manchester City: 31. Ederson, 6. Nathan Ake, 25. Manuel Akanji, 5. John Stones, 2. Kyle Walker, 16. Rodri, 27. Matheus Nunes, 10. Jac Grilles, 47. Phil Fodin, 20. Bernardo Silva, 19. Julian Alvarez