European champions Manchester City beat Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 to qualify for the Club World Cup final in Jeddah. In contention for the title, the English team will meet the Brazilian Fluminense, who a day ago defeated the Egyptian Al-Ahly.

Gulliver/GettyImages

The “Citizens” opened the scoring only in the added time of the first half, with Marius Heubraten of the Japanese team scoring an own goal.

Mateo Kovacevic doubled the lead for Pep Guardiola’s side in the 52nd minute after an assist from Kyle Walker. Just seven minutes later, Bernardo Silva scored a third goal for City with a solo move to settle the dispute from the match.

Manchester City’s goalscorer Erling Holland did not take part in the match as he is still recovering from a leg injury. The Norwegian striker also missed the team’s last two games in the league. Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne, who resumed training on Monday, was also left out of England’s squad, but it is clearly too early for him to play. Another Belgian international, Jeremy Doku, was also injured for this match.

The final of the tournament will be played on Friday.

