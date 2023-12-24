Manchester City won the Club World Cup but will NOT be able to wear the champion patch; this is what the REGULATIONS say – Fox Sports

#Manchester #City #won #Club #World #Cup #wear #champion #patch #REGULATIONS #Fox #Sports

After two games where they eliminated their rivals, Manchester City were crowned champions of the Club World Cup, so normally it would be expected that once they return to the Premier League they would wear their winners’ patch, but the regulations prevent them from doing so.

Pep Guardiola’s team will not be able to play with the legendary patch of the world champion club, since there is a rule that prohibits them in the Premier League, although if a request is sent, everything could change by next month.

Regulation prevents City from using the Club World Cup patch

As we will remember, Manchester City beat Fluminense 4-0 in the Final of the tournament, a fact that establishes them as the best team in the world, which is why they are eligible for the golden patch, with the image of the trophy and the year of the edition.

Teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, among others, play with said patch on their chest when they returned to their leagues, but for now with the ‘Citizens’ it cannot be due to the so-called M 1.20 standard.

“T-shirts with the description so recorded will be worn during the immediately following season and no changes will be made except with the prior written permission of the Board,” the regulations say.

The Manchester City jersey must remain the same throughout the 2024-25 season, but if they request the Premier to modify it, it would take 14 days to be accepted, so by 2024 they could already use it, as long as they do.

In this virtual scenario, Manchester City would debut the Club World Cup champion’s patch against Newcastle in the Premier, a duel that will take place on January 13, 2024.