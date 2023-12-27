Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2 in a Premier League match

#Manchester #United #Aston #Villa #Premier #League #match

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 3-2 in a true spectacle at Old Trafford in a match of the 19th round of the Premier League.

The “Red Devils” turned the tide after trailing 0-2 in the first half.

Liverpool went top in England after a torturous win over bottom-of-the-table Burnley

Here’s how the fight unfolded

The game got off to a nightmare start for Ten Haag’s boys and midway through the first half they found themselves behind to a goal from John McGinn.

The Red Devils’ defensive woes continued and they conceded a second goal five minutes later. United’s entire defense missed a cross from a corner, Lengle found himself alone at the back post and passed to Dendoncker, who also undeterred high fived the ball into the net behind Onana.

The second half got off to the best start for Manchester United and just three minutes after the restart, Garnchaccio had a goal ruled out for offside following VAR intervention.

Source: Gettyimages

Ten minutes later, however, there was no denying the Argentine’s goal, who capitalized on a perfect pass from Rashford to reduce his team’s deficit.

In the 71st minute, Garnacho was again in the spotlight after he struck from the edge of the penalty area and after ricocheting off a Villa defender, Emiliano Martinez was left helpless.

Source: Gettyimages

The big drama unfolded 8 minutes before the end when Rasmus Hoylund made the visitors cry. The Dane took advantage of a cross from a corner, after which Villa’s defense failed to clear well, and Rasmus signed off with a solid left-footed shot for the final 3:2.

Also Read:  Lubitangas beat Maquizardes at the Buraco stadium -

It was also the striker’s first goal for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Source: Gettyimages

Thus, Manchester United collected 31 points and occupies 6th place in the temporary standings, and Aston Villa remains in 3rd position with 39 points.

Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2

0:1 McGinn (21′)

0:2 Dendoncker (26′)

1:2 Garnacho (59′)

2:2 Harnacho (71′)

3:2 Hoylund (82′)

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalo, Meinu (80 McTominay), Eriksen (95 Gore), Garnacho (95 Hanibal), Fernandes, Rashford (80 Antanyi), Hoylund (89 Kambuala)

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Dean (50 Moreno), Dendoncker (87 Iroegbunam), Louis, Bailey (77 Zaniolo), McGin (87 Duran), Ramsay (77 Diaby), Watkins

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Aad van Toor adds new chapters to his autobiography: ‘I don’t want to withhold this from the fans’ | Show
Aad van Toor adds new chapters to his autobiography: ‘I don’t want to withhold this from the fans’ | Show
Posted on
Borussia Dortmund: bitter certainty in poker? BVB is left behind
Borussia Dortmund: bitter certainty in poker? BVB is left behind
Posted on
Having returned to the winning way, “Liverpool” rose to the top of the table | Sports
Having returned to the winning way, “Liverpool” rose to the top of the table | Sports
Posted on
ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN TOLIARA – Sea urchins used as decorations
ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN TOLIARA – Sea urchins used as decorations
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News