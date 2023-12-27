#Manchester #United #Aston #Villa #Premier #League #match

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 3-2 in a true spectacle at Old Trafford in a match of the 19th round of the Premier League.

The “Red Devils” turned the tide after trailing 0-2 in the first half.

Liverpool went top in England after a torturous win over bottom-of-the-table Burnley

Here’s how the fight unfolded

The game got off to a nightmare start for Ten Haag’s boys and midway through the first half they found themselves behind to a goal from John McGinn.

The Red Devils’ defensive woes continued and they conceded a second goal five minutes later. United’s entire defense missed a cross from a corner, Lengle found himself alone at the back post and passed to Dendoncker, who also undeterred high fived the ball into the net behind Onana.

The second half got off to the best start for Manchester United and just three minutes after the restart, Garnchaccio had a goal ruled out for offside following VAR intervention.

Source: Gettyimages

Ten minutes later, however, there was no denying the Argentine’s goal, who capitalized on a perfect pass from Rashford to reduce his team’s deficit.

In the 71st minute, Garnacho was again in the spotlight after he struck from the edge of the penalty area and after ricocheting off a Villa defender, Emiliano Martinez was left helpless.

Source: Gettyimages

The big drama unfolded 8 minutes before the end when Rasmus Hoylund made the visitors cry. The Dane took advantage of a cross from a corner, after which Villa’s defense failed to clear well, and Rasmus signed off with a solid left-footed shot for the final 3:2.

It was also the striker’s first goal for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Source: Gettyimages

Thus, Manchester United collected 31 points and occupies 6th place in the temporary standings, and Aston Villa remains in 3rd position with 39 points.

Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2

0:1 McGinn (21′)

0:2 Dendoncker (26′)

1:2 Garnacho (59′)

2:2 Harnacho (71′)

3:2 Hoylund (82′)

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalo, Meinu (80 McTominay), Eriksen (95 Gore), Garnacho (95 Hanibal), Fernandes, Rashford (80 Antanyi), Hoylund (89 Kambuala)

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Dean (50 Moreno), Dendoncker (87 Iroegbunam), Louis, Bailey (77 Zaniolo), McGin (87 Duran), Ramsay (77 Diaby), Watkins