Manchester United – Aston Villa Betting Tips 12/26/23

Manchester United – Aston Villa Prediction

Premier League

Odds 2.60

This is possibly the most complicated forecast of this Boxing Day. Aston Villa is the revelation of the season and we believe that they will win the match despite playing at Old Trafford, against a Manchester United team that is sailing in a sea of ​​doubts and uncertainty. We play medium low stake for Aston Villa.

*Odds obtained on December 26, 2023. The information provided does not guarantee the success of the forecast. Fees may vary.

Manchester United – Aston Villa prediction odds

Manchester United prediction: data and current form

It’s costing Manchester United, that these last days of the year he is leaving points which distances him from the fight for a place in Europe. In this Saturday’s match in which they visited West Ham, they left defeated by 2 goals to 0 in the 4th defeat in their 6 most recent meetings between Premier and Champions League.

Varane, Martial and Rasmus Hojlund suffered from a virus from which they have recovered, and leave an infirmary where Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho remain.

We could see Manchester United start with Andre Onana; Dalot, Evans, Rafael Varane, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United has these numbers in the Premier League:

Ranked in 8th position with 9 wins, 1 draw and 8 losses

At home they have won 5 games and lost 4

Average 1 goal for and 1.27 against

Aston Villa prediction: data and current form

The revelation in the Premier League is Aston Villawhich is in the Champions zone despite the fact that on Friday it stumbled at home against Sheffield, with whom it tied 1-1 and thanks to the fact that the villains’ goal was not going to arrive until the 97th minute through Nicolo Zaniolo.

Including their Conference League matches, Aston Villa has not lost a match since last November 5 when they visited Nottingham Forest.

In the casualties section we have Matty Cash who will serve a game of suspension, and also Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traore, Youri Tielemans and Robin Olsen, with the doubt of Pau Torres.

Unai Emery could form the Aston Villa eleven with Dibu Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Zaniolo, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby and Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa has these numbers in the Premier League:

Ranked in 3rd position with 12 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses

Away from home they have won 4 games, tied 2 and lost 3

Average 2.11 goals for and 1.22 against

Betting and prediction Manchester United – Aston Villa

Old Trafford

Premier League

Manchester United

Aston Villa

Latest results Manchester United – Aston Villa

Historial Manchester United – Aston Villa

Key data for your bets and prediction Manchester United – Aston Villa

Manchester United matches leave an average of 2.3 goals, Aston Villa matches 3.3

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has 9 goals and 6 assists

United have been shown 22 yellow cards, Aston Villa 26

Manchester United shoots 4.3 times on goal per game, Aston Villa 5.3

Interesting bets for the Manchester United – Aston Villa forecast

1.50

Aston Villa win or draw

Check in

1.533

Aston Villa score and take more than 3.5 corners

Check in

1.72

Aston Villa win either half

Check in

Manchester United – Aston Villa Prediction: Aston Villa Wins

We are going to play for the victory of Aston Villa but be careful, because the company is very complicated. So we have a quota [1.65] that Emery’s team wins with 0.0, +0.5 handicap, or directly the double chance at odds [1.50] because Aston Villa wins or draws. We can also value the bet at odds [1.72] because Aston Villa win any half,

For goals you pay by fee [1.61] that goes beyond 2.5, while it remains at the quota of [1.53] for both teams to score. Then we have to share [1.61] for Aston Villa to score a goal in the 2nd half, something they have done 77% of the time.

Regarding the auctions, I’ll stick with the odds bet. [1.72] because the 27.5 are exceeded, and from the players we see a quota [1.90] for Ollie Watkins to score or assist. Fees obtained with bet365.

Good luck with your Manchester United – Aston Villa predictions and bets!

