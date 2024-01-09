Manchester United ease past Wigan and progress to FA Cup – Soccer World – England

#Manchester #United #ease #Wigan #progress #Cup #Soccer #World #England

Manchester United beat Wigan 2-0 away in an FA Cup Round of 32 tie. Correct for the success of the “red devils” were Diogo Dalot (22) and Bruno Fernandes in the 74th minute from a penalty. The visitors could have left with a more telling success, but they made a few misses in the first half and Alejandro Garnacho also hit the post.

The next opponent of Erik ten Haag’s alumni is Newport County.

Wigan could have shocked United in the 3rd minute. Martial Godot then advanced from the right and passed to Tello Osgor at the far post. The Norwegian sent a shot that Andre Onana saved. The first good opportunity for the Red Devils came through Marcus Rashford in the 14th minute. However, the Englishman’s shot was saved by Sam Tickle.

Shortly after, a multi-pronged attack by the visitors ended with Scott McTominay’s shot from ten meters, but the ball went wide. United’s pressure produced the result in the 22nd minute. Rashford passed to Diogo Dalot on the edge of the box. The Portuguese scored with a technical kick in the far corner for 0:1.

Three minutes later United were close to a second goal. Rashford received in the penalty area and sent a shot. Tickle didn’t do well, dropping the ball which hit the post but caught it before it crossed the goal line. In the 29th minute, Rasmus Hoylund got ahead of Liam Morrison and sent a header from a few meters out, but the ball went over the goal.

In the 36th minute, Rashford broke down the left, got inside and fired a powerful shot that Tickle cleared. However, the ball hit Høylund’s body, then went dangerously wide of the goal. Shortly after, a shot by the visiting Danish striker missed the target.

In the 40th minute, the crossbar saved Wigan. Alejandro Garnacho found a shooting lane after a break down the left and struck a shot that rattled the crossbar. Three minutes later McTominay’s header went wide.

In the 65th minute, McTominay’s dangerous shot from mid-range found the target. Shortly after, Tickle dealt with a Hoylund shot.

In the 74th minute, United scored a second goal. Bruno Fernandes fell in the penalty area after a slight contact with an opposing player and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Behind the ball stood the victim, who scored for 0:2.

In the 82nd minute, Manchester United could have scored a third goal. Garnacho delivered a solid shot from a small angle, but Pickle was able to clear.

Wigan – Manchester United 0:2

0:1 Diogo Dalot (22)

0:2 Bruno Fernandes (74-penalty)

Wigan: Sam Tickle, Tello Osgore, Babajide Adeeko, Sean Clare, Martial Godot, Charlie Hughes, Stephen Humphreys, Jordan Jones, Liam Morrison, Stephen Sessegnon, Liam Shaw,

Man Yoon: Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalo, Scott McTominay, Coby Mayno, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hoylund