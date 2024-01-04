Manchester United limpa a casa – Man. United

Time for changes! With a disastrous start to the season, Manchester United is looking for solutions in the market. However, there is little room for maneuver. The elimination of European competitions and the 200 million spent in the previous transfer window will force the club to resort to low-cost deals.

At the exit door is Jadon Sancho. Away from the squad since August, the forward could return to Borussia Dortmund, on a loan valid until the end of the season. Sergio Reguillón will be returned to Tottenham after playing just a few minutes on the field.

Ten Hag wants a striker. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, there are four names referenced in Germany, namely Thomas Müller and Choupo-Moting (both from Bayern), Timo Werner (Leipzig) and Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart). It is expected that the Red Devils will look for a loan until the end of the season similar to Werghost’s deal in the previous season.

By Record

