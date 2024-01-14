Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote

#Manchester #United #ran #Tottenham #chased #rain #goals #breathtaking #match #Mirza #Şeker #wrote

Manchester United, the chaotic team in the English Premier League, hosted Tottenham, the in-form team of recent weeks, at Old Trafford.

I say chaos because United could only win 1 and draw 1 in 5 matches.

However, the home team started the match very quickly.

The Red Devils made it 1-0 with Höjlund’s delicious goal in the 3rd minute.

The Dane hit the ball to the ceiling and scored his second goal in the Premier League. Indeed, this ball was unstoppable.

He hit a great ground shot and shot very hard.

United started the match well and wanted to relax by scoring another goal at the beginning of the match.

TOTTENHAM FOUND A GOAL FROM A SET-UP BALL!

While the tempo of the match did not drop even once, Richarlison brought the balance. Richarlison headed Porro’s cross in the 19th minute and made it 1-1 at Old Trafford.

A separate parenthesis should be opened to Timo Werner. He played his first match with Tottenham.

I don’t think he’s a Premier League player. It’s hard to understand why Tottenham would buy this man.

RASHFORD SCORE, MANU AHEAD AGAIN

Tottenham, the more aggressive side in the game, saw the goal in their net.

In the 40th minute, Rashford made a neat shot with the inside of his foot and scored the goal.

The English star, who was happy with the first goal he scored at home this season, put his team ahead.

The first half was very enjoyable. Manchester United was ahead 2-1 in the first 45 minutes.

SECOND HALF STARTED WITH A GOAL

Before the first minute of the second half was over, Tottenham scored with Bentancur.

After this beautiful goal, the match was balanced once again: 2-2.

TOTTENHAM BASTIRDI

While Manchester United was having difficulty leaving their own half, Tottenham increased their pressure and tried to find the goal that would take the lead.

THERE ARE 4 GOALS, NO WINNING!

The breathtaking Manchester United-Tottenham match in the Premier League ended 2-2.

With this result, Tottenham made 40 points, while Manchester United made 32.