Manchester United vs. Tottenham tip, forecast & odds 14.1.24

#Manchester #United #Tottenham #tip #forecast #odds #14.1.24

All those who vowed to give a tip on a points split in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon without in-depth research or a detailed look at the statistics should definitely think again. Why? Because between these two clubs None of the last 17 consecutive league duels in the English upper house ended in a draw. The Spurs celebrated four wins during this period, the Red Devils 13. Who is ahead this weekend?

Table of contents

On paper, Erik ten Hag’s team is given the role of favorites. Considering the fact that Bruno Fernandes and Co. are much more valuable at Old Trafford this season than abroad, this assessment seems understandable, but it should not be neglected that Teams are currently separated by eight points and the Lily Whites have already scored points at Manchester City and Arsenal in the current season. In our opinion, you must therefore exercise caution regarding the Manchester United vs. Tottenham prediction on the three-way market.

Manchester United – Tottenham odds | 3 top tips

Betting odds as of January 11, 2024, 9:15 p.m

Because on the weekend Only ten of the 20 English first division teams are in action and therefore only five games will take place on the 21st PL matchday, it is worth looking outside the box. For example, for the wildcard weekend in the NFL or the 2024 European Handball Championship in Germany. You can find tips, analyzes and betting odds for the respective sporting events on the betting base and of course on the in-house YouTube channel.

Manchester United – Statistics & Current Form

Manchester United’s season is increasingly turning into a disaster. In the Champions League group with Bayern, Copenhagen and Galatasaray, the English record champions took last place and thus lost their place in the Europa League. In the EFL Cup, a realistic chance for silverware was left almost unopposed in the round of 16 against Newcastle United (0:3) and in the Premier League too, there is a far from satisfactory relationship between expectations and reality. At least the “Red Devils” escaped embarrassment in the FA Cup last Monday thanks to a deserved 2-0 win at third division side Wigan.

This victory for the former FA Cup winner, which should have been significantly higher if the numerous top-class players had been utilized more consistently and considering an xG value of well over 4.00, was – strictly speaking – only a drop in the ocean. On the weekend The ten Hag team returns to the dreary everyday life of the league and is fighting for a place in the European Cup. As currently eighth in the interim ranking, eight (!) points behind the fifth-placed opponent from London, international business in 2024/25 would again take place without the world club from the industrial city in northwest England.

Manchester United wants to build on their last home win

The reasons for the sobering performance of the United team, which was expensively strengthened in the summer, are obvious. Already MUFC suffered nine defeats this Premier League season (10-1-9). For comparison: Manchester had this number of defeats in 2022/23 after 38 match days. In only four PL seasons in the club’s history, United suffered a double-digit total number of bankruptcies. Only once during the season was the coach not fired… This is not the only reason why we dare to predict before the game between Manchester United and Tottenham that the Dutch head coach of the home team will not see the end of the season on the sidelines at Old Trafford.

Speaking of Old Trafford: The magic of the Theater of Dreams has not yet been completely lost. On the first 20 matchdays, Man Utd celebrated more wins at home (6) than abroad (4) and also scored significantly more goals. United proved what they are capable of on a good day in their last home game to date. On Boxing Day, the hosts, led by Alejandro Garnacho, turned around a 2-0 deficit against Aston Villa and ultimately won 3-2.

In A bet on over 2.5 would have gone through in five of the last six PL home games. Against the weakened Spurs, an over bet could be worth it again, especially since the “Red Devils” absolutely have to play for a win given the table constellation and will certainly have a few chances. For at least three goals during the game, Manchester United and Tottenham have odds of 1.50 at the top. If you go above 3.5, the maximum odds already rise to 2.18. Particularly risk-conscious tipsters can also consider the 2.55 at Interwetten, which aims to ensure that the record champions score in both halves.

Expected Manchester United lineup:

Injured and suspended Manchester United players:

Manchester United’s last games:

Tottenham – Statistics & current form

Ange Postecoglou has been a coach in the Premier League for a good six months. However, the term “Ange-Ball” has long been firmly anchored in the vocabulary of all commentators. With his very own game idea and courageous principles in different phases of the game, the football teacher, who was successful in all his positions, whether in Japan, Australia or Scotland, and left a lasting impression, brought the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club out of obscurity and the painful one Harry Kane’s departure was completely forgotten within a few weeks.

The 58-year-old native of Greece is currently faced with the next complications due to the mandatory release of national players Postecoglou has to do without some top performers. Above all, captain Heung-Min Son, who has had an outstanding Premier League season so far with twelve goals and five assists. Also sorely missed is 21-year-old Senegalese Pape Matar Sarr, who is representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Other key players, Maddison, Perisic and Romero, are also missing due to injuries.

Video: You can expect high-class sports expertise, exciting predictions and well-founded tips on the competitive games from England, Italy and from all over the world. (Source: YouTube / Betting Base)

Where Tottenham plays, there is usually a spectacle

However, anyone who believes that head coach Postecoglou is abandoning his basic idea of ​​the “Ange Ball” and making adjustments due to the personnel misery is mistaken. Other players are asked to take responsibility. The Brazilian Richarlison did this particularly well recently, scoring just as often in his last five Premier League games (five times) as in the 45 previous league games. Maybe even new signing Timo Werner can take on a good role in the very brisk offensive system. But probably not yet on the weekend. The ex-Leipziger probably won’t get more than one bench seat.

To finally underline why the odds for a few goals in the match between Manchester United and Tottenham are very promising, just take a look at various statistics. For example, the Lily Whites have always scored at least once in 32 (!) consecutive PL matches. In addition, already fell in eight out of 20 Spurs league games scored four or more goals. After 90 intense and exciting minutes, the score at Manchester City was 3-3, and in the city derby at Arsenal, the current fifth-place team also managed a 2-2 draw. We therefore trust the guests to score two or more goals on Sunday – despite the aforementioned failures.

Predicted Tottenham line-up:

Injured and suspended Tottenham players:

Tottenham’s last games:

Our Manchester United – Tottenham tip in the odds comparison January 14th, 2024 – Over/Under

Manchester United – Tottenham Direct comparison / H2H balance

With 165 meetings in the top English league to date, the pairing of Manchester United against Tottenham can certainly be described as a classic. The bottom line is that the Red Devils achieved more than twice as many wins (84) as the Spurs (40). In Premier League history, no other team has celebrated more home wins against a single opponent than MUFC against THFC. However, the first leg of the current season ended 2-0 for the Lily Whites, who could win the return leg within one season against the record champions for the first time since 1989/1990.

Statistics highlights for Manchester United vs Tottenham

Betting base forecast & Manchester United – Tottenham tip

The first part of the 21st matchday in the Premier League will be decided by Manchester United and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. The betting odds on the three-way market leave a lot of room for interpretation. There is no doubt that it is risky to bet on a home success for the ten Hag team, especially since they have not necessarily covered themselves with glory in the last few weeks and months. Just two wins from the last seven PL matches are far too few for the record champions’ high standards.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils must always be respected in their own stadium. The individual quality is there and Rashford, Fernandes and Co. could land a small breakthrough at league level, especially against an opponent who plays well and is defensively vulnerable. However, because the MUFC has disappointed us several times this season, the double chance 1X in conjunction with both teams scoring goals would be the maximum feeling when it comes to the outcome of the game.

Opta-Facts – Manchester United vs. Tottenham Tipp

None of the last 17 PL duels between these teams ended in a draw

For the first time in almost 35 years, Tottenham could win the two-legged tie against United

Tottenham have scored at least twice in 15 of 20 league games

The Spurs’ away games at ManCity (3:3) and at Arsenal (2:2) already ended with goals

Both teams clearly exceeded their xG value

In our opinion, however, it makes more sense to have one in the Manchester United vs. Tottenham duel Bet on at least four goals during the game to give away. Despite Son’s painful loss, Spurs continue to play their extremely risky and offensive Ange ball. This goes hand in hand with goals conceded as well as many chances to score. A high-scoring game is therefore obvious. The over 3.5 is attractively quoted at 2.18 and is therefore worth investing five units for us. We have also introduced our own unit allocation system in the new Bidfüsig episode International this week. Take a look if you want to know more!

Manchester United vs. Tottenham – best odds Premier League

Sieg Manchester United: 2.20 @Bet365

Draw: 3.90 @Bet3000

Sieg Tottenham: 3.05 @Betano

Odds probabilities for Manchester United win / draw / Tottenham win:

Manchester United – Tottenham – betting odds * & other interesting bets at a glance:

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over 2.5 goals: 1.44 @Bet365

Under 2.5 goals: 2.60 @Bet365

Both teams score

JA: 1.37 @Bet365

NO: 2.75 @Bet365

Betting odds as of January 11, 2024, 9:15 p.m