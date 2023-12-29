MANDROSOA IVATO – A young couple set up a kidnapping

A mock kidnapping for ransom was wrong-footed by the Mandrosoa Ivato gendarmerie forces. A young woman and an individual she associates with were arrested yesterday.

The incriminated young lady had connections with the head of the family who was the target of the fabricated kidnapping. After they ended their relationship, the young woman who, in the meantime, was already in a new relationship with another man, contacted him. The two lovers then told him that his child had been kidnapped and that he would have to pay them a sum in cash amounting to one million ariary if he wanted to see him again. Not stopping there, they went so far as to threaten to kidnap the wife of the head of the family and the baby she is carrying.

Consumed by worry, the family filed a complaint at the outpost of the national gendarmerie in Mandrosoa Ivato, which immediately launched a search. The investigation thus carried out led to the arrest of the young couple.

Andry Manase

