Maneuver. Doctors and nurses reject it. Anaao Assomed, Cimo-Fesmed and Nursing Up announce: “Two days of strike in January”

18 DEC – “The economic package for 2024 is yet another slap in the face to the public health service and its professionals and because it degrades the principles of safeguarding public health and the right to health protection which continue not to be among the priorities of this country, regardless of the color and political affiliation of those who govern it.”

“Net of expiring contract renewals, well below the inflation rate, the real financing of the NHS is only 800 million which will be committed to non-structural interventions, but ‘propaganda’ to make citizens believe in the Government’s commitment to resolve the age-old issue of waiting times. We professionals are the first to suffer the distorting effects of a system no longer able to guarantee access to care and this is the reason we stand alongside citizens with our civic duty to continue our protest actions in the coming months, bringing it, if necessary, also to the European Parliament”.

Without discussion and without substantial news on the demands underlying our mobilisations, in the month of January 2024 we will continue with 48 hours of strike, the dates of which will be communicated as soon as we have heard the associative bases announce Pierino Di SilverioNational Secretary Anaao Assomed; Guido QuiciPresident Cimo-Fesmed and Antonio DePalmaPresidente Nursing Up.

“The numbers of doctors, health managers, nurses and midwives fleeing from Italian wards in favor of hospitals in other European countries – the union leaders denounce – are increasingly alarming and the lack of a serious investment policy in the health system and its human capital leaves no hope for the future. A hemorrhage that brings the NHS closer to the abyss towards which politics has been pushing it for years, with the difference that now there is no more time to save it. We are at a point of no return “.

“Our requests – they continue – represent not only legitimate claims of the categories we represent, but real watchwords that aim to improve the care system as a whole, also taking into account the implications they may have on citizens. Let’s think about the situation of the workplaces in which we operate sadly came to the fore after the fire at the Tivoli hospital which forcefully highlighted the state of abandonment of many hospitals. Infrastructure maintenance is a further piece of a puzzle that no one is taking care of to compose. And to say that Italy has PNRR funds available for modernization works, but they don’t really know how to use them!”.

“We are increasingly determined – conclude Di Silverio, Quici and De Palma – to get out of the dead end in which politics has forced us for at least 20 years and we are willing to take all trade union actions to affirm our dignity as professionals and regain the consideration that we deserve. We know that we have millions of Italians at our side who turn to public health every day and who cannot give up public health.”

December 18, 2023

