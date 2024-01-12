MANGORO – Malaria is gaining ground

The rainy season favors the development of malaria. The town of Ambatondrazaka is affected by this health problem. A local doctor says that malaria mainly spreads in the Andilamena part. “Malaria is spreading. It is children, between 2 months and 15 years old, who are most affected by this disease. We have already recorded up to twenty hospitalizations in a single day,” explains Doctor Ando Rafalimanantsoa, ​​working in Andilamena. She states that she has been dealing with this illness for almost three weeks. In addition, she added that patients present serious signs, that is to say patients with a serious form. “If we have around fifty patients, children aged 6 to 13, mixed boys and girls, present serious symptoms,” continues this doctor.

It is important to note that malaria is curable, with treatments provided by doctors even to patients with severe forms. According to the World Health Organization, signs of severe malaria include extreme fatigue and exhaustion, impaired consciousness, repeated seizures, difficulty breathing, dark urine or blood in the urine, jaundice (yellow discoloration of the eyes and skin) and abnormal bleeding.

Miora Raharisolo