MANGORO – Malaria is gaining ground

The rainy season favors the development of malaria. The town of Ambatondrazaka is affected by this health problem. A local doctor says that malaria mainly spreads in the Andilamena part. “Malaria is spreading. It is children, between 2 months and 15 years old, who are most affected by this disease. We have already recorded up to twenty hospitalizations in a single day,” explains Doctor Ando Rafalimanantsoa, ​​working in Andilamena. She states that she has been dealing with this illness for almost three weeks. In addition, she added that patients present serious signs, that is to say patients with a serious form. “If we have around fifty patients, children aged 6 to 13, mixed boys and girls, present serious symptoms,” continues this doctor.

It is important to note that malaria is curable, with treatments provided by doctors even to patients with severe forms. According to the World Health Organization, signs of severe malaria include extreme fatigue and exhaustion, impaired consciousness, repeated seizures, difficulty breathing, dark urine or blood in the urine, jaundice (yellow discoloration of the eyes and skin) and abnormal bleeding.

Miora Raharisolo

Also Read:  Household waste blocks traffic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem could take several months | Media
Investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem could take several months | Media
Posted on
Italians Žinara/Fabri win the rhythm dance at the European Figure Skating Championships / Article
Italians Žinara/Fabri win the rhythm dance at the European Figure Skating Championships / Article
Posted on
Chinese laboratory suspends production of Sinovac vaccines
Chinese laboratory suspends production of Sinovac vaccines
Posted on
the entire crew of a British lighthouse has disappeared
the entire crew of a British lighthouse has disappeared
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News