Manhart presents the MH5 900: a BMW M5 with 928 hp

#Manhart #presents #MH5 #BMW

German tuner Manhart has revealed a radical interpretation of the BMW M5, even more powerful than the original model, which it has named MH5 900.

This modified version of the M5 sports car has a 4.4 biturbo V8 engine, which in the most radical original version, the CS, delivers 635 hp of power and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, and which in Manhart’s interpretation comes with impressive 928 hp of power and a torque of 1248 Nm.

The significant increase in power of this MH5 900 was achieved through the installation of new turbochargers, an improved intercooler, a carbon intake system, new pistons and connecting rods, as well as a new electronic management unit, in addition to a carbon exhaust system. stainless steel.

These changes contributed to increasing the M5’s power by 293 hp and 498 Nm of maximum torque, compared to the original version.

Manhart did not reveal details of the performance of this MH5 900, however, it did say that for the model to best cope with this increase in power, it improved the chassis which received lower springs from KW, and provided this model with some aerodynamic fiber appendages. carbon, highlighted by the two-part front apron, a split rear spoiler on the roof, as well as a generous rear diffuser.

Also noteworthy are the 21” Concave One forged wheels with a satin black finish and details in copper tones, and the braking system with carboceramic discs and blue brake calipers.

Inside, the highlight is the brown leather upholstery, with an Alcantara roof lining, with a set of small LED lights in the style of Rolls-Royce, to which are added carbon fiber sports seats.

The German manufacturer did not reveal the price of this spectacular version of the BMW M5, but said that it will only produce five units of this MH5 900.