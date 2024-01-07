MANIAC takes you to the ultimate limit of human knowledge, and even beyond it

#MANIAC #takes #ultimate #limit #human #knowledge

One of today’s most promising young writers, Benjamín Labatut, who was born in the Netherlands but spent his childhood in Argentina and Peru, and eventually became a Chilean, somehow had a strong sense of when and what he should write about, since he published his work MANIAC practically at the same time as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, whose central its protagonist is János Neumann, who himself participated in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Since Labatut is not very well known in our country, it is definitely important to know that the South American author has not ventured into the field of biography and science for the first time (his greatest success to date, the 2021 Booker International Prize nominee When We No longer Understand the World, had an interesting fusion fiction, essays, scientific dissemination and biographical), but perhaps what he does in this volume – this time written in English instead of Spanish – cannot really be found anywhere else.

“1933. On the morning of September 25, the Austrian physicist Paul Ehrenfest walked into Professor Jan Waterink’s institution in Amsterdam, the Pedagogical Institute for Injured Children, shot his fifteen-year-old son Vasilij in the head, and then turned the gun on himself.

Although the largest part of the book is undoubtedly the life story of János Neumann and

is a presentation of his work that is acceptable even for laymen, the key to a more complete understanding is best to be found in the barely 30-page introduction (Paul, or the discovery of irrationality). This short section commemorates the scientist in whose mind the alarming, cruel and incomprehensible world of the newly discovered quantum physics was intertwined with the alarming, cruel and incomprehensible reality in which the Nazis who had just come to power could trample Jews like him and the Down- defenseless, vulnerable people like his son with syndrome.

The fact that knowledge and science help and (destroy) people is presented as an equally cardinal and practically inseparable question in the further sections of the volume, and it can also be observed that the most important scientists of the century were all crazy in some way. Among them is Neumann, who created, among other things, game theory, to whom the English equivalent of the ambiguous title, the maniac, applies (the other meaning refers to the first computer he created, the Mathematical Analyzer Numerical Integrator and Automatic Computer).

The hero enters the scene 1.

As I mentioned, the middle and longest section deals with the life of Neumann, who was born into a wealthy Jewish family and was considered a child prodigy from an early age, namely in such a way that he gives voice almost like a chorus to the people who played an important role in his life, such as his mother, the teachers who discovered him and later colleagues, friends and rivals, scientists and politicians, and of course his wives too.

Like Oppenheimer, Labatut tries not to take a position on the personality of the world-renowned scientist and inventor, so people who know him and are close to him always illuminate different sides of him. Thanks to this, the man who calls himself Johnny von Neumann in America becomes at the same time a brilliant scientist who devotedly helps his colleagues in solving any problem, but also someone who does not hesitate to steal a discovery that even exceeds his abilities. But in the same way, there will be a husband who heaps attention on his wife, and one who later drives her to a nervous breakdown. The Chilean skilfully constructs these monologue-like recollections and is able to create mostly distinct voices, thus making each narrator unique.

In addition, these monologues of a few pages excellently present the personality and research areas of such brilliant scientists as Jenő Wigner, Richard Feynman, Julian Bigelow or the Norwegian-Italian Nils Aall Barricelli, who already dealt with digital evolution in the ’50s (!). interestingly, J. Robert Oppenheimer did not receive an independent voice), thus further expanding the volume’s academic space.

I feel that the parts describing Neumann’s scientific career are just as well structured, which are just so complicated and complex that they can be understood by a

a person who is not particularly keen on mathematics, but also sufficiently open and interested, but you can clearly feel the immeasurable greatness of the scientist of Hungarian origin from them. The three main stages of his career divide the biography into three parts: in the first (The Limits of Logic), we deal with the period when he still believed that the functioning of the world could be accurately described with sufficiently precise mathematical formulas; in the second (The Fine Balance of Terror) we can learn about his role in the development of the atomic and hydrogen bomb, while in the third (Ghosts in the Machine) not only the story of the development of the first and the computer mentioned in the title unfolds, but also the process of how a terminally ill he became more and more concerned with the question of artificial intelligence, which is meant to survive or surpass humans.

“Cavemen created gods,” he said. “I don’t know why we can’t do the same.”

The hero enters the scene 2.

Around page 300, Neumann dies, and the reader may have the feeling that he got a full round (both academically and biographically), but there are still nearly a hundred pages. And it is precisely these hundred pages that make MANIAC much more than just a well-done scientific biography, as the recent Goyatcham between man and computer sheds light on one of the biggest questions of our time: where and what it can develop into. artificial intelligence.

Despite the fact that I could particularly play Goz, or had ever heard of the legend of the game, the South Korean I Sedol (English: Lee Sedol), the South American author made me bite my nails almost to the tip first reading the description of the marathon game. and then at the end I’ll figure out what makes artificial intelligence as scary as many people make it out to be. The AI ​​era is much more the present than the distant future.

Benjamín Labatut has created one of the most successful fusion literary works of recent times with MANIAC, which combines the best features of scientific-biographical works and fiction volumes, while also being able to tell a new story about one of the most important issues of our time. I think the Chilean author should be paid close attention in the future. It is already worth noting that the book When we no longer understand the world is expected to be published by Open Books this year.

Benjamin Labatut: MANIAC

Translated by Mónika Mesterházi

Open Books, 2023, 4999 Ft