Manjer, Bo Jonas – Breast cancer and trace elements: thyroid hormones, selenium, iodine, zinc and copper in relation to prognosis and treatment prediction

Background

Thyroid hormone and several so-called trace elements (often metals) are important for the function of the mammary gland. We have previously found that high blood levels of thyroid hormone and selenium could improve survival after breast cancer. As for iodine, it seems to be the other way around according to our preliminary analyses. Zinc is a metal that is found in very small amounts in the body and could protect against cancer. Our previous analyzes suggest that high zinc levels could lead to better survival. In contrast, it has been suggested that copper could stimulate cancer growth and our initial analyzes support this.

Description

Thyroid hormones and the mentioned trace substances act on the cells through so-called receptors and we will study all these factors in relation to survival after breast cancer. The substances studied affect the estrogen receptor. This receptor is the basis of so-called anti-hormonal treatment after breast cancer. We will investigate how the subjects studied affect the effect of such treatment. We will investigate these issues in two large materials: The Malmö Kost Cancer Study started already in the 90s and the SCAN-B study was started just over ten years ago. In total, we will be able to study more than 3,000 women affected by breast cancer.

Goal

If we find factors that affect survival, this can lead to a more tailored treatment for women with breast cancer, e.g. by intensifying medical follow-up for some women. In the same way, our results can be indicative when you want to choose which of several possible anti-hormonal treatments is best for a certain woman. The studies may also be a first step in designing trials of these factors as possible new treatments after breast cancer.