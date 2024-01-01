Manolín Guerra, a journalist with Huelva and recreational DNA

#Manolín #Guerra #journalist #Huelva #recreational #DNA

The year 2024 began with sad news at three in the morning: the journalist Manuel Guerra Ercilla, our dear friend “Manolín” Guerra, died at the age of 88 due to a long illness that caused him to deteriorate in recent years. Born in Seville on September 10, 1935 in the area of ​​the “Puerta de la Carne”, but spending his childhood in the Heliópolis neighborhood, near Benito Villamarín, he was a very unique person in his career from a great fan of bulls, he even escaped at night as an enthusiastic suitcase to jump farms and prepare in the tentaderos with his remembered friend, the versatile ABC editor José Antonio Blázquez Cabrera, although his attraction was soccer. His father, Manuel Guerra García, was a judge and did not get his son to pursue a career, especially as an agricultural expert.

Manolín’s first steps were in the “San Antonia María de Claret” school team and his advisor in his youth years, the Sevilla defender Paco Antúnez, later the Dean’s coach, introduced him to this world of football, forging a career through the teams. Andalusians from Cádiz, Jerez Industrial, Algeciras, Recreativo de Huelva and being one of the few Seville players who belonged to Sevilla under the orders of the great Helenio Herrera and Real Betis, where he debuted in the First Division. Technical and cautious player, midfielder and little sacrifice, a paradox due to his penchant for suitcases and his fear of airplanes, in memory of a pilot brother who died in an accident.

A brief stint on the bench (Atletico de Huelva, Olont, Moguer) closed his field journey. And an improvised meeting with Carlos Hidalgo, director of Radio Juventud, continued to connect him with football, in addition to being an official of the Huelva City Council. His best moments were on Cadena Ser, which absorbed the station on Miguel Redondo Street. In September 1974 he received a tribute from the Andalusian Football Federation, along with José Luis Martín Berrocal and Adolfo Rodríguez “Rodri”, father of the former mayor.

But, his love for Huelva and Recreativo was priceless. Here he met and married Antonia Fernández Sierra, daughter of President José Luis Díaz González, and had four children (Mónica, Nacho, Manolo and Ana) and was very enthusiastic about traditional Huelva festivals, especially the Virgen de la Cinta y his journey through the Conquero. Rest in peace.