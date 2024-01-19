Mansur Yavaş opens his first election office: The district he chose attracted attention…

#Mansur #Yavaş #opens #election #office #district #chose #attracted #attention..

CHP’s Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate Mansur Yavaş opens his first election office in Keçiören, where AKP’s metropolitan candidate Turgut Altınok is the Mayor.

Published: 19.01.2024 – 20:20

Update: 19.01.2024 – 20:21

Abone Ol

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş will open his first election office in Keçiören on January 21.

Yavaş made a statement on his social media account. “We are opening our Keçiören Election Coordination Center. All our citizens from Keçiören are invited.” said.

We are opening our Keçiören Election Coordination Center. All our citizens from Keçiören are invited. ??? January 21

? 13.30

?? Kızlarpınarı Caddesi No: 162 pic.twitter.com/tTtRq2yCbM — Mansur Yavaş 2024 (@mansuryavas23) January 19, 2024

WHAT HAPPENED?

AKP nominated Keçiören Mayor Turgut Altınok against Mansur Yavaş in Ankara.

Related News