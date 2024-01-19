Mansur Yavaş opens his first election office: The district he chose attracted attention…

#Mansur #Yavaş #opens #election #office #district #chose #attracted #attention..

CHP’s Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate Mansur Yavaş opens his first election office in Keçiören, where AKP’s metropolitan candidate Turgut Altınok is the Mayor.

Published: 19.01.2024 – 20:20

Update: 19.01.2024 – 20:21

Abone Ol

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş will open his first election office in Keçiören on January 21.

Yavaş made a statement on his social media account. “We are opening our Keçiören Election Coordination Center. All our citizens from Keçiören are invited.” said.

WHAT HAPPENED?

AKP nominated Keçiören Mayor Turgut Altınok against Mansur Yavaş in Ankara.

Related News

Also Read:  KAMORO RIVER - Illicit foreign gold miners arrested

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Italian study proves: eating pasta really makes you happy
Italian study proves: eating pasta really makes you happy
Posted on
Until now, he kept it a secret, but now Márk Lakatos has revealed how old he is
Until now, he kept it a secret, but now Márk Lakatos has revealed how old he is
Posted on
Energetics lead for good and bad in a session with undefined feelings
Energetics lead for good and bad in a session with undefined feelings
Posted on
11 Peak Meteor Shower Phenomena Will Occur in 2024, Note the Schedule!
11 Peak Meteor Shower Phenomena Will Occur in 2024, Note the Schedule!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News