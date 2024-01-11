#Mansur #Yavaş #opposed #Erdal #Beşikçioğlus #candidacy #İYİ #Party #member

Mansur Yavaş opposed Erdal Beşikçioğlu’s candidacy for the name of the İYİ Party member

Stating that he met with Yavaş’s staff, journalist İsmail Küçükkaya said:

“According to the information I received from Erdal Beşikçioğlu’s friends, with whom he was very close for a while, Mansur Yavaş liked Erdal Beşikçioğlu very much. There was a good relationship between them. He appreciated them and went to his games. There was a really good relationship between them.

When I called Mansur Yavaş’s staff, I asked them about this. If Yavaş is on good terms with Beşikçioğlu, why are there rumors of such a crisis? Staffs, ‘We definitely want to win the election. We do not interfere in places where CHP is strong, but we are calculating to get the maximum votes, especially from different segments. İYİ Party has around 13 percent of the votes in Etimesgut. We wanted to nominate the founding provincial president in order to gain this vote share. There has been such a problem in Ankara for the last 3-4 days, yes, we just heard about this situation.‘ said.

In other words, Mansur Yavaş thinks that his calculation of the votes of the İYİ Party base has been spoiled. No matter how good the law is between him and Erdal Beşikçioğlu…”

WHO IS THE FOUNDING PROVINCIAL PRESIDENT?

The founding provincial chairman of the İYİ Party in Ankara was Mesut Özarslan. Özarslan announced that he resigned from İYİ Party on December 19, 2023, and noted the following: “The public should know that; “I resign from my membership in the İYİ Party, declaring that, out of loyalty to the values ​​I believe in, I have not engaged in any discussions or actions on my own, except for the instructions of my Chairman.”